Indore: Tree falls on 11 KV Line in Samvad Nagar due to rain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Trees or their branches fell on power grids, lines and transformers at some places following incessant rain on Monday leading to interruptions in power supply.

A big tree fell on an 11 KV line in Samvad Nagar, following which the power of the grid was switched off.

As per the instructions of city superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma and Indore south division executive engineer DK Tiwari, a hydraulic vehicle of the power company was immediately sent to the spot. Along with this, about 6 workers were deployed. Engineer in-charge of south division (maintenance) Gagan Sen, stood on the spot and ensured that the tree weighing around 10 tons was removed from the line.

The damaged wires were fixed, and insulators were replaced following which the power supply was restored. The entire work was completed in just one and a half hours. The managing director of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electrical Distribution Company, Amit Tomar has praised prompt work done by the employees.