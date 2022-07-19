Indore: Yadav, Udawat, Laddha among probables for Mayor-in-Council

Newly elected Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now that Indore has elected Pushyamitra Bhargav as Mayor, speculations are doing the rounds about Mayor-in-Council (MiC) probables.

While Bhargav has hinted that he would form the council after consultation with senior leaders, many elected corporators have started using their contacts in the party to become MiC members.

The Mayor can choose minimum five and maximum of 10 members for MiC.

The last MiC had 10 members including Ashwini Shukla, Santosh Gaur (both from Indore-1), Rajendra Rathore, Chandu Shinde (both from Indore-2), Shobha Ramdas Garg (from Indore-3), Shankar Yadav, Sudheer Dedge (both from Indore-4), Suraj Kero, Dilip Sharma (both from Indore-5) and Balram Verma (from Rau).

The BJP had chosen two members each from Assembly constituencies with higher number of wards and one member from constituencies with fewer number of wards.

The party sources said that the same formula is likely to be applied this time as well .

That means Bhargav will chose two members each for MiC from Indore-1 (17 wards), Indore-2 (19 wards), Indore-4 (13 wards) and Indore-18 wards and one member each from Indore-3 (10 wards) and Rau (8 wards).

Indore-1: Shukla can again be in MiC

From Indore-1, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta loyalist Ashwini Shukla, who was a member in the last MiC, is among the front runners. The names of two-time corporator Sapna Niranjan Chouhan (wife of Naranjan Chouhan), and Parag Kaushal, a member of Usha Thakur’s camp, are also among the probables.

Indore-2: Rathore could be Speaker

Six-time corporator Rajendra Rathore, who was also in the last MiC, six-time corporator Munnalal Yadav, Pooja Patidar and Suresh Kurwade, all from Vijayvargiya camp are among the probables. From Indore-2, two corporators are likely to be made members in MiC, and one corporator can be made Speaker. Rathore's name is among the front runners.

Indore-3: Takalkar, Gawde in race

From this constituency, names of Suresh Takalkar, Roopa Dinesh Pandey, Gajendra Gawde are doing the rounds. Manish Sharma ‘Mama’, a loyalist of Vijayvargiya is also among the hopeful, but his chances appear bleak as his victory margin was thin. One corporator will get a chance from this constituency.

Indore-4: Laddha among favourites

From this constituency, Kamal Laddha, Rakesh Jain, both loyalists of Malini Gaud and Kanchan Ghidwani, who is from MP Shankar Lalwani’s camp are among the hopefuls. Laddha won the corporator election with the highest number of votes, which makes him a strong contender for MiC. Jain could be selected to give representation to the Jain community in MiC. Ghidwani can sail if the party decides to give one seat in MiC to Lalwani’s camp.

Indore-5: Mandal among frontrunners

Rajesh Udawat, Pranav Mandal and Nandu Pahadia are among the hopefuls. While Udawat has acceptance from all camps in the party, Mandal in all likelihood would get a chance in the MiC council this time. Pahadia, a two-time corporator, could also get a berth in MiC.

Rau: VD’s loyalist Sharma among hopefuls

The smallest assembly constituency in IMC limits has just eight wards. Only one person can be taken from this constituency in MiC. Bablu Sharma, who won election by a margin of around 8700 votes, can be made a MiC member. He is also a loyalist of BJP state chief VD Sharma. Omprakash Arya is also among front runners for MiC from Rau constituency.