Indore: Transporter killed in air-compressor blast

Indore: In a tragic incident, a transporter who was sitting in his office died after an air-compressor blasted outside the office in Tajaji Nagar area on Wednesday. The tyre service shop owner was filling air when compressor blast and a piece of compressor hit him on his head after breaking partition board.

The incident took place near Gurudwara in Pathhar Mundala area around 12.30 pm. Transporter Satyendra alias Satyam Jaiswal (46), a resident of Brahmpuri Colony was sitting at his office. His nephew Shubham and other persons were also there.

A man runs tyre repair shop near his office and he was filling air in air-compressor when the compressor blast possibly due to excessive air and a piece flown in the air which hit Satyendra after breaking partition board of his office.

Tejaji Nagar police station in charge Neeraj Kumar Meda said that the lid of compressor hit Satyendra due to which he received critical injury. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but it was too late. The incident was so intense that the parts of his head were spread in the office. The police sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.