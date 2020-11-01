Indore: Traffic violators cough up Rs 23.3 lakhs in October

Indore: Traffic violators in the city have coughed up Rs 23.3 lakh as fines in October during the ongoing drive launched by the traffic police.

On average, the police have imposed fines on more than 200 violators every day in October and have collected fines of Rs 77,000 each day.

According to DSP (traffic) Umakant Choudhary, as many as 6041 challans were issued to violators from October 1 to October 30.

DSP Choudhary said, "214 challan issued for tripling, 942 for wrong side, 561 using mobile while driving, 819 for having incorrect number plate and 3478 for other violations".

He said that traffic police are deployed at many busy roads of the city and without any leniency actions are taken against the defaulters. According to traffic police department officials, around Rs 23.3 lakhs was collected in October.

DSP Choudhary said though catching traffic violators will continue in November, but our focus would be on traffic management because of Diwali.