Indore: Traffic Problems On AB Road Despite Ring Road Flyovers; Commuters Struggle With Jams And Chaotic Transport

People coming from wrong side at Geeta Bhawan Square | Picture By: Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic woes on Ring Road have eased due to flyovers. However, AB Road—running parallel to it – literally tests commuters throughout the day, especially, bottle necks, roadside parking and ‘unruly’ public transports on the stretch between Rajeev Gandhi Square and Vijay Nagar Square.

Traffic jams are a daily affair owing to traffic cops’ reluctance to act.

Picture By: Pintu Namdev

Geeta Bhawan

People frequently jump red light. People moving on wrong side from Navratan Bagh Road too are a menace. Traffic coming from Jain Road side causes evening hour snarls at Geeta Bhawan Road. Customers visiting restaurant near the square park vehicles on road during night hours causing bottlenecks.

Rajeev Gandhi Square

Daily traffic jam on road towards Choithram Hospital is the norm due to connectivity with AB Road, Ring Road and Rau Road.

People coming in between traffic flow | Picture By: Pintu Namdev

Bhanwarkuan Square

Ongoing construction of flyover is blamed for traffic congestion during rush hours. Buses headed to Rajendra Nagar and Rau sometimes stop on road resulting in traffic snarls.

Navlakha Square

Vehicles coming from wrong side (from petrol pump side) often leads to collision. People also jump signal from Azad Nagar road side. A few metres ahead lies Navlakha Bus stand where buses parked on road sometimes cause congestion.

Indira Gandhi Square

People and auto rickshaw drivers prefer to drive on wrong side towards zoo causing inconvenience to people coming from GPO side. E-rickshaws too are an irritant.

GPO Square

Autos parked at left turn towards Chhawni block traffic movement. During night hours people jump signal from all sides.

Picture By: Pintu Namdev

Shivaji Vatika Square

Buses parked on road towards Agriculture College leaves little space for vehicles to pass result in frequent traffic jams.

Palasia Square

People coming from MG Road face difficulty at left turn towards Garipiplia Road due to e-rickshaws and autos parked on road. I-bus stand too affects traffic.

Industry House

Trisection People coming on wrong side from Industry House Building side and vehicles parked along the road at Industry house and Onam Plaza leave pedestrians with no other option but to walk on road. Traffic coming towards Industry House Trisection from Race Course Road face huge bottleneck near Lala Banarsilal Dawar Marg due to narrow lane of Ambedkar Bridge.

Picture By: Pintu Namdev

LIG Square

Vehicles coming from MIG Road and turning towards AB Road too are menace. Traffic violators often jump red light. People also stop on wrong side at signal at LIG Link Road.

MR-9 Square

Vehicles, including four-wheelers, often take wrong side to reach C21 Mall.

Rasoma Square

People moving towards Sayaji Club Road face difficulties at left turn. The square has five roads which is also a cause of menace.

Vijay Nagar Square

People taking left turn from MR 10 towards Vijay Nagar police station side face problem due to vehicles parked at police station. Removal of rotary causes confusion to commuters.

Traffic problem in other areas

1. People park vehicles outside Treasure Island Mall

2. Vehicles parked on Patel Bridge

3. Traffic Jam at Madhumilan Square

Sushil Tiwari | Picture By: Pintu Namdev

What Traffic Cop says

Our staff is deployed at squares to manage violators and those who park on wrong side or come from wrong side of road.

Sushil Tiwari

ADDL DCP (TRAFFIC) ZONE-1

INDORE