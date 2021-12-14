Indore: ​Traders to wait a week for state's response on E-Way bill issue

Indore



The anger among traders over adding of 30 new items to the list of goods mandatorily attracting E-Way bills and the government's silence in this regard despite protests, is palpable.

The agitating traders have warned that they will now wait for the next 7 days for a response from the government and thereafter they will go to Bhopal and put their demands before Finance Minister Jagdish Devra and principal secretary (Finance) Gulshan Bamra.

By issuing a notification the State government has added 30 more items including kirana and dry fruits to the list of E-Way bills, and with this, the total number of goods attracting E-Way bills has risen to 41. The traders said they are already having a tough time complying with the various provisions of the GST regime and this will add to their hardship.

A meeting of the over 35 different traders association under the aegis of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry was held at Madhya Bharat Hindi Sahitya Samitee hall on Monday. CA Sunil Jain, president of MP Tax Law Bar Association Ashwin Lakhotia, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries Ramesh Khandelwal and general secretary Sushil Sureka were present.



After the meeting Khandelwal informed that there are a lot of items in the kirana and dry fruits category, but the government has not classified them. Thus, their HSN Codes are also not clear. He said that a few days back they met the State GST commissioner and presented their demands and now they will wait for the government's response for the next 7 days.



Textile traders to meet today

To chalk out a plan on intensifying their protest against the increase in GST rates from 5% to 12% on readymade garments and textile items the traders of MT Cloth Market Merchants Association have called a meeting of traders from all over the State, on Tuesday. Apart from planning to take their agitation to the next level, they will also seek the support of traders of other states.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:25 AM IST