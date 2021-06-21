Indore: Traders, industries chip in to make drive a success

Indore: On the first day of the seven-day mega vaccination drive, the local traders and industries contributed their bit to the vaccination drive with over 4,700 getting vaccinated in the industrial areas of the city.
Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association Industries of Madhya Pradesh.
Pradesh (AIMP), informed that to ensure that the corona third wave does not become a reality the Association started vaccination campaign from Monday Sanwer Road industrial area. Nine vaccination centres were set up in 9 industrial units. In all 4700 industrial workers and their family members were vaccinated. The factory owners also participated enthusiastically.
Dafaria said that centres were set up at M/s Sai Machine Tools Pvt.
Ltd., Jash Engineering Ltd., M/s Asha Confectionery, Power Batteries,
Vishal Fab India Pvt. Ltd. and in Karthikeyan Industries, Gold Star
Pet Pvt. Ltd., Beta Industrial Creations Pvt. Ltd. in Village Jakhya.
Vaccination camp in Siyaganj
The traders of Siyaganj area are also organising a vaccination camp
under the joint aegis of The Siyaganj Wholesale Grocery Merchant and
Hardware Association. President Ramesh Khandelwal and general
secretary Pratipal Tongya informed that more than 850 people
were vaccinated in the camp on Monday. The vaccination started at 9 am in which all the traders, workers, brokers took part. The Siyaganj Wholesale Grocery Merchant Association has decided that from June 25 entry will be denied to those who have not got vaccinated. The office-bearers of the association will visit each shop and prepare a list of people who have not been vaccinated. This list will be pasted at the association's office. Kishore Varlani and Hitesh Pahuja from the association have been appointed to monitor the implementation of the rule. Senior BJP leader Gopikrishna Nema was specially present at the startof the vaccination camp.
