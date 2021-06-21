Indore: Traders, industries chip in to make drive a success

Indore: On the first day of the seven-day mega vaccination drive, the local traders and industries contributed their bit to the vaccination drive with over 4,700 getting vaccinated in the industrial areas of the city.

Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association Industries of Madhya Pradesh.

Pradesh (AIMP), informed that to ensure that the corona third wave does not become a reality the Association started vaccination campaign from Monday Sanwer Road industrial area. Nine vaccination centres were set up in 9 industrial units. In all 4700 industrial workers and their family members were vaccinated. The factory owners also participated enthusiastically.

Dafaria said that centres were set up at M/s Sai Machine Tools Pvt.

Ltd., Jash Engineering Ltd., M/s Asha Confectionery, Power Batteries,

Vishal Fab India Pvt. Ltd. and in Karthikeyan Industries, Gold Star

Pet Pvt. Ltd., Beta Industrial Creations Pvt. Ltd. in Village Jakhya.