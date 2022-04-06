Indore: ​Tough competition: Five candidates vying for one PhD seat in DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Securing PhD berth in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is not going to be easy as five candidates are vying for one seat this year.

In all 6,229 candidates have applied for the doctoral entrance test (DET) which is to be conducted by the university after a gap of 28 months.

“We have received a total of 6,229 applications against 1215 vacancies in PhD programmes,” said PhD cell coordinator Prof Abhay Kumar.

Maximum vacancies, to be precise 327, are in management subjects followed by commerce subjects in which vacancies figure is 234.

The number of applications received by DAVV is also highest at 888 for management subjects followed by around 700 applications for commerce subjects.

More than 300 candidates each have applied for DET in Economics, Hindi, Sociology, Zoology and Chemistry. Besides, more than 250 candidates applied for DET in Computer Science, Education and Political Science.

Last DET was held in December 2019. Since, the university failed to hold entrance exam for PhD programmes.

Two months ago, the university finally announced plans to hold DET on March 26 which was extended to April 19.

In the last two years, PhD vacancies accumulated as exams were not held since December 2019.

Now, DET-2022 is going to be the biggest PhD entrance exam in terms of the number of seats.

For the first time, exams will be conducted for 1215 seats. Previously, the vacancies used to range between 500 and 700 seats.

Kumar said that DET-2022 would be held in a single shift on UTD campus on April 19.

“We will keep question papers moderate,” he added.

