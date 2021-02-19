Indore: ​To mark 150 years of Daly College, ​staff to visit 82 places across country to reinvigorate institute

Indore

A new trend to celebrate the ​completion of 150 years of an institute is coming up in the city. While we have been stuck at home due to ​C​ovid-19 outbreak, the staff of Daly College is bringing a change by taking on a journey to bond and heal from the emotional trauma. The staff members are visiting more than 82 places across the country to commemorate 150 years of the institute.

Staff members gathered and discussed issues in various districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The main objective is to thank the fraternity of Daly College including old boys and present parents. The staff will be visiting places like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shilong, Leh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Vishakhapamam, Nagpur and many other places. The tour of the teams will start from tomorrow.

Two teams of staff will be visiting various cities of Madhya Pradesh. During the visit​, ​high tea was organi​s​ed and future plans of the institute will be discussed. Renowned dignitaries from various cities will be invited in the program​me​ and old students w​​ill be felicitated. Feedback from the people will help Daly College to reach greater heights.