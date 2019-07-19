Indore: Timely help could have saved 2 precious lives

Indore: An accident on MR 11 in Lasudia area on Thursday evening brought to fore shortcomings in emergency services to the fore. Swift action and medical assistance could have saved one of the two lives lost in the mishap.

As per reports, three assistant professors of Acropolis Institute of Technology and Research were heading home after a hectic day when a speeding SUV coming from the opposite side rammed into their car leaving the trio injured.

Locals who rushed to the spot took them out of the car. Instead of rushing the injured trio to a hospital, they preferred to call an ambulance.

The ambulance took approximately 15 to 20 minute to reach the spot. In the meantime, Acropolis college bus carrying staff members and students too reached the spot.

Though the bus stopped at the crime scene neither the staff members nor students came down to help the injured trio. After sometime, one woman staff member decided to help the injured trio and came down of the bus. She was followed by a few other girl students.

Others ignored and some others felt awkward to come down to the injured as their clothes were torn. College students, who went to help the trio, told Free Press that when they reached the injured, Swati was already dead. Vinita and Ruchi were critical condition.

The student said that when the ambulance reached the spot, the staff said that they can ferry only two injured at a time but decided to take Ruchi to hospital first, leaving Vinita behind.

The student said that as Vinita’s condition was deteriorating, Bharti Chaudhary, posted in Excise Department in Dewas, who was passing through and was stopped by students seeking help, took Vinita and Swati to Bombay Hospital in her car.

However, the efforts made by Bharti went in vain as Vinita and Swati were declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. Rakesh Pandey, Assistant Placement Officer in the same college, who was going home, reached the spot and stopped after seeing the accident.

Rakesh who knew Vinita’s husband Rohit tried to inform him but he could not reach him on the phone. Then Rakesh informed Rohit’s assistant about the accident. Rohit works as a Placement Officer in different college of the city.

Pandey claimed that the ambulance reached the scene by 10-15 minutes delay and even Dial 100 was delayed to reach the scene. The victims were officer’s trainer in the college. The designations are equivalent to that of Assistant Professor.