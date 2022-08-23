Indore: Till Dussehra, all highmast lights to be replaced with LED lights

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All highmasts in the city will be illuminated with LED lights by Dussehra. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, on Tuesday, issued instructions to engineers of the electricity department of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to replace traditional lights on highmasts in the city with energy-saving LED lights till Dussehra.

“In view of the forthcoming festival season, the mayor instructed the engineers to ensure that streetlights along the tableaux route and around the route were functional before Anant Chaturdashi. He stated while reviewing the work of IMC’s electricity department that proper monitoring of streetlights should be done and they should not be found switched on during the day.

IMC chairman Munnalal Yadav, MiC member Bablu Sharma, Nand Kishore Pahadia, additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, electrical superintending engineer Rakesh Akhand, assistant engineer, deputy engineer and other departmental officers were present at the meeting.

Bhargav instructed the deputy engineer and electricity inspector to meet the regional corporator and get the electricity-related complaints of citizens resolved within the time limit. During the meeting, instructions were given by the mayor to all the electricity department officers to review electricity-related complaints every week and also review how much electricity-related work had been done during the week.

Bhargav said that the electricity department should do such planning so that citizens did not have to register complaints related to electricity with the CM Helpline and on the Indore 311 App.

Read Also MP: Four members of a family found dead in their Indore home