Indore: Three minor boys caught with three stolen bikes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Three minor boys were caught with three stolen bikes, police said on Wednesday. The prime accused had recruited the minor boys in his gang in order to mislead the police. Police had arrested the prime accused with three stolen bikes two days ago. The gang allegedly confessed committing a theft in Bhanwarkuan area as well.

Dwarkapuri police station in charge Alka Menia Upadhye said that on Monday, accused Lakhan and his two friends were caught in connection with the bike lifting. Then, the police recovered three bikes from them. On Tuesday, the police caught three minor boys from near Vidur Nagar Square and recovered three stolen bikes from them.

The minor boys allegedly informed the police that they had stolen a bike from Dwarkapuri area and two bikes from Rajendra Nagar area. They had hidden the stolen bikes. They also confessed committing a theft in Bhanwarkuan area a few days ago.

A total of 6 stolen bikes were recovered from the gang and they are being questioned for other such crimes. The prime accused named Lakhan was using minor boys to steal the bikes.