Indore: Three including a girl killed after being hit by school bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three people including a girl were killed after they were hit by a bus of Kids College School under Gandhinagar police station jurisdiction on Tuesday.

According to the primary information, there were no children on the bus. The police have recovered some school bags and information about the children is being gathered.

Gandhinagar police station incharge Santosh Yadav said that the incident took place around 3.30 pm. Preliminary investigation revealed that two men and a girl were on a scooter and when they were moving to Dilip Nagar side when the school bus coming from the opposite side hit them.

All three persons and their Activa scooter fell into a small pit. The driver of the bus managed to flee from the spot after the accident. Police reached the spot but there were no children on the bus. The injured people were rushed to the hospital but they could not be saved.

Yadav said that some school bags of children were recovered from the bus. It was believed that after the incident the children were sent to their destinations on another bus to the school. The information about the exact circumstances under which the accident happened is being gathered from the children who were traveling on the bus.

ALSO READ Bhopal: BJP MP urges CM to constitute committee for common civil code

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:04 PM IST