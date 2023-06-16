Indore: Three Held For Robbing Youth, Rs 1.25L Jewellery Recovered

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a minor boy were caught on Thursday for robbing a man, who had left his house with jewellery after an argument with his wife in the Gandhi Nagar area, at knifepoint a da before. A knife, jewellery and a bike used in the crime were recovered from them.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Sunil Gujarati, Vikram Bhau and a minor boy were caught by the joint team of the crime branch and the Gandhi Nagar police station staff for robbing a youth named Rajkumar Malviya. Rajkumar had an argument with his wife and was going somewhere after taking the gold and silver ornaments in the Gandhi Nagar area when he was robbed. He was allegedly thrashed by the accused and robbed of cash and valuables at knifepoint.

During their investigation, police found clues about the accused following which they were identified and arrested. They allegedly confessed to have robbed the youth at knifepoint.

Jewellery worth Rs 1.25 lakh, a knife and a bike have been e recovered from them and further investigation is on into the case. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes.

Two arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 7 lakh

A joint team of the crime branch and Pardeshipura police arrested two persons with brown sugar worth Rs 7 lakh on Thursday. The accused were caught by the police from different areas.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, a youth named Aman alias Bade, a resident of Pardeshipura was caught near Rajkumar Bridge Sabji Mandi while he was carrying drugs.

About 45 grams of brown sugar were recovered from him. Another team of the crime branch arrested a youth named Karan Yadav from near Bhandari Bridge. During a search, the police recovered about 25 grams of brown sugar from him. The value of the brown sugar recovered from both the accused is about Rs 7 lakh in the international market.

The accused have allegedly confessed to supplying brown sugar in the city and other places. They were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. Other people involved in the crime are also being searched by the police.