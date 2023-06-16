 Indore: ‘Supportive Care In Cancer Is Critical For Cancer Patients’ Survival’
ICF urges international cooperation in supportive care during online session of experts across the globe  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 02:36 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Italian expert in supportive care Dr Paulo Bossi said that supportive care in cancer is critical for cancer patients’ survival. 

Addressing an online session organised by the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology, the flagship project of Indore Cancer Foundation, on Thursday, Dr Paulo Bossi said that 50 per cent of cancer patients have diet complaints even after completing treatment while 20 per cent of cancer mortality is related to malnutrition and 37 per cent of patients of cancer complain of pain.

Dr Bossi is a member of several international treatment organisations and the chairman of ‘mucositis’ group of the prestigious Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer, MASCC .

Meanwhile, Dr Gopukrishnan Pillai, palliative care physician and project lead “Early Integration of Supportive Care’ explained the unique challenges faced by the vulnerable segments of the population in central India. 

Three in-house presentations on various techniques were also shared by Dr Kratika Kulkarni, France’s Prof Rene Jean Bensedoun, and Dr Shyam Shrivastava, former head of radiation therapy at Tata Memorial Centre followed by a discussion of challenges related to malnutrition by dietician Subhi Malviya.

Dr Digpal Dharkar, founder Indore Cancer Foundation invited colleagues from Italy for international collaboration in supportive care. The session was attended by professionals and volunteers from across the country.

