 Indore: Allotment Of 10 Reserved Category Flats In Anandvan Completed  
Chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda congratulated all the allottees for getting the houses.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The allotment of 10 reserved category flats in Anandvan Phase-2 in Scheme No 140 was completed on Wednesday through a lottery at the Indore Development Authority’s office.

Chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda congratulated all the allottees for getting the houses. The authority had published a tender for the disposal of 10 flats of various reserved categories in

Anandvan Phase - 2. A total of 41 applications were received by the authority in response to this tender. These flats were reserved for MP/MLAs, freedom fighters, journalists, IDA employees and Scheduled Tribes people.

Two applicants from each category got the flats through the lottery. After completing the remaining process, allotment letters will be provided to all the allottees. 

During the lottery process, IDA Chief Executive Officer RP Ahirwar, senior officials of the authority and the applicants who came to participate in the lottery were present.

