MP: Agra-Ahmedabad Special Train To Alleviate Summer Travel Woes

Representational Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): During the summer holidays, Railways has announced a special summer tri-weekly train between Agra Cantt and Ahmedabad to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic, particularly between key destinations. The special train (01919), will commence its journey from Agra Cantt every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11:30 pm, starting from May 16 to June 29.

The train would facilitate stoppages at Nagda and Ratlam stations of the Western Railway Ratlam Division. Upon departure, the train will pass through Nagda (07:35/07:37) and Ratlam (08:20/08:30) before reaching Ahmedabad at 2:30 pm the following day.

For the return journey, train (01920) will depart from Ahmedabad every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5:30 pm, from May 17 to June 30. The train will also make stops at Fatehpur Sikri, Rupwas, Bayana, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Koa, Godhra, Chhayapuri, and Anand stations. There will be second AC, third AC and general class coaches. Summer season offers a great opportunity for families to go on a holiday as schools are closed for academic session. Booking of tickets for train (01920) Ahmedabad-Agra Cantt Special started on Wednesday.