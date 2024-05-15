 MP: Three Jewellers Robbed Of Silver Ornaments worth Rs 15L At Gunpoint
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a daring daylight robbery, a masked gang, armed with weapons, robbed three jewellers of Rs 15 lakh worth of silver ornaments and cash at gunpoint at their jewellery shops in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the weekly Avalda hat market located 6 km away from Gandhwani and valuables weighing 22 kg of silver jewellery were stolen, police further said.

Kishan Soni, a resident of Manawar, narrated the ordeal saying that bike-borne miscreants entered the shop, brandished two pistols and decamped with silver jewellery weighing 8 kg. As he pleaded for help, the miscreants hit Kishan on the head with the gun and left him injured. Vipin Soni, another jeweller, said that miscreants took silver ornaments weighing 8 kg at gunpoint and escaped from the spot with their associates, who were waiting on a motorcycle in the street.

Another jeweller Vikas Soni said that miscreants made away with about 6 kg of silver jewellery intended for sale. Before escaping, they also resorted to stone pelting at merchants, leading to injuries. Getting information about the robbery, police officers reached the spot and enquired about the incidents. They took injured merchants to Gandhwani community health centre for treatment. Police said that the merchants were robbed at the jewellery shops and a case has been registered based on the victims' complaints.

