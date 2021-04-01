Indore: Three-day 'vaccination mahotsav' from today, 50,000 to be vaccinated every day

Indore​​



Concerned over the increasing cases of COVID-19, district administration ​believes vaccination is the only solution to break the chain of swiftly spreading virus. Working on the same, the administration has decided to observe three days as ‘Vaccination Mahotsav’ in the city and to boost the vaccination drive by easing facilities for the people.

Administration has decided to observe the ​'V​accination ​ ​Mahotsav’ on April 2, April 3 and April 4 in which they have the target of vaccinating about 50​,​000 people every day, in these three days.

Moreover, the administration has decided to continue the vaccination drive even on Rangpanchami, and on Sunday which are falling on April 2 and April 4, respectively.

A meeting with the religious leaders, public representatives, and community leaders ​was also organised by administration at Residency Kothi for seeking their support in the same.

In ​an order, District Collector Manish Singh said, “All vaccination ​centres will remain open on Rangpanchami and people will be allowed to go to the ​centres. All government and private vaccination ​centres will remain open. On Sunday, vaccination centres will remain open in private facilities.”

Moreover, the government vaccinators will get a felicitation amount of Rs 150 from Red Cross for working on Rangpanchami.

Administration has also decided to organi​s​e vaccination camps in the colonies and townships across the city with the help of private hospitals to achieve the target.

“We have a target to vaccinate as many as 50,000 people daily. People above 45 years can get themselves vaccinated at ​centres online or on-spot registration,” District Immuni​s​ation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

District IEC in-charge Manisha Pandit said vaccination would be done in camps at various colonies and townships including BCM Paradise, Sky Luxuria, Ocean Park, The Empress, Balaji Sky, BCM Heights, Shalimar Township, Omaxe City-1. Lakshya Enclave, Mourya Garden, Vasant Vihar, Grand Exotica, Kalindi Kunj and others.

“Camps will be organi​s​ed with the help of private hospitals and people will have to pay Rs 250 for being vaccinated,” she said.