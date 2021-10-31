e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:16 PM IST

Indore: Three Daly College girls essay role in KarmYogini, inspired by life of Devi Ahilya

In the land of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, many women and girls still struggle to find their identity and achieve their dreams.
Staff Reporter
KarmYogini poster |

KarmYogini poster |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘KarmYogini’, a film focusing on the life of Devi Ahilya, discusses how a woman can achieve so much if supported like the little Ahilya was. The movie will be released worldwide on November 5, 2021 at 8 pm.

In the land of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, many women and girls still struggle to find their identity and achieve their dreams.

To remind Indoreans of our rich history and what led Indore to its glory, three female students of Daly College will play lead roles under the guidance of school principal Neeraj K Bedhotiya in the short inspirational film.

Leading a change… the storyline

The story of the short film ‘KarmYogini’ begins by talking about challenges faced by women today. The struggles and obstacles built by society and hindrances created by closed-thinking.

The modern woman challenges these notions and attempts to find her way. In a back-flash to history, much like on the lines of the famous bollywood movie ‘Rang De Basanti’, the life of little Ahilya is recalled.

From the little girl with lots of questions and a will to have equality to the one of the greatest rulers and our loved queen, Devi Ahilya’s life inspires the modern woman.

Inspired to counter the obstacles and take on challenges to achieve her dreams, KarmYogini, i.e. the modern day woman finally achieves ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ award and sets a new history.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister threatens legal action over Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s 'objectionable'...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal