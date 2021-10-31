Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister threatens legal action over Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s 'objectionable' mangalsutra ads

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday that legal steps would be taken if the ‘objectionable’ advertisement for selling Mangalsutra was not withdrawn by the maker within 24 hours.

The recent advertisement by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for selling Mangalsutra featured a female model wearing a bro.

A section of twitter users also objected to the advertisement terming it as ‘nudity’.

“I have seen the advertisement. It is highly objectionable. If it is not taken back in the next 24 hours, an FIR will be registered against persons concerned,” Narottam Mishra said.

He was talking to journalists in his home constituency Datia.

He further said that Mangalsutra was a sacred thread which Hindu women wore after marriage.

“We believe that the yellow part of the Mangalsutra is Goddess Parvati and black part is Lord Shiva. It is part of our religious belief. We will not allow anybody to distort our religion,” Mishra said.

Recently, Dabur India had withdrawn its beauty products’ advertisement after Mishra’s warning. Mishra had warned of legal action against the company.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 02:02 PM IST