Indore: Three bars sealed for serving liquor to minors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three restaurant-cum-bars were sealed on Thursday for allegedly serving liquor to minors and other violations, an official from the local administration said.

Collector Manish Singh said that Hotel Piano at Vijay Nagar, Nuskha Madhushala Restaurant at Scheme No 54 and Tandoor Bar in Bhawarkua were sealed by the team of the excise department.

Officials said that the sealed bars were serving liquor to those less than 21 years of age. Their liquor licence has been suspended on the orders of collector Singh till May 24, 2022.

Apart from this, teams from the local administration also found that owners of these restaurant-cum-bars had stocked extra liquor for which they did not have permits, the official said.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:24 PM IST