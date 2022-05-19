Indore: Elderly man dies in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 78-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck in the Bhawarkua area on Wednesday evening. He was on his way to meet an acquaintance when the accident happened. The police have registered a case and started a search for the errant truck driver.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Laxminarayan Gupta, a resident of the Revenue Nagar area of the city. He retired from the education department. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was going to meet an acquaintance at Bholaram Ustad Marg when his scooter was hit by a truck near IT Park Square around 5 pm.

He was critically injured and was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved. Locals informed the police that, after hitting him, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the truck and its driver. The police said the errant truck driver could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

16-year-old boy killed

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy died in a road accident in the Khudel area. The police said the deceased had been identified as Rohit, a resident of Chapda, in Dewas district. He was on his way home with his friend when an unidentified vehicle hit them. Rohit died during treatment. The police are investigating the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:18 PM IST