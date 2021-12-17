Indore: Thousands take part in two-day bank strike

Indore

Employees of public sector banks (PSBs) went on a two-day strike starting Thursday against the move to privatise public sector banks affecting normal banking operations across the city. Private sector banks did not join the strike.

Members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which is an umbrella body of 9 bank unions protested at Gandhi Hall premises and gave a memorandum to officials at divisional commissioner's office.

According to the convener Mohan Krishna Shukla, more than 550 bank branches out of 641 bank branches of Indore took part in the strike. Shukla said the two-day strike will cost nearly 900 cr to the banks.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:26 AM IST