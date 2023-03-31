Indore: The Tragedy Through LENS

ExLok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan with minister Tulsi Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani | ANANDSHIVRE
A victim’s family members asks congress leader Digvijay Singh to desist from politics in this hour of tragedy. | ANANDSHIVRE
Divisional Commissioner Pawan Jain, Police commissioner Makrand Deouskar, and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal at site of mishap | ANANDSHIVRE
JCB being used to make way for rescue operation | ANANDSHIVRE
A hole was made in the wall to drain out water from the bawdi | ANANDSHIVRE
Rescue operation underway | ANANDSHIVRE
ANANDSHIVRE
People climb swings in park to get a clear view of the site of mishap | ANANDSHIVRE
Kailash Vijayvargiya arrives at the site of mishap |
Body of victim being taken away |
A minor girl is brought out after being resolved from stepwell |
Child being rescued from stepwell |
The stepwell |
Tulsi Silawat at hospital with MP Shankar Lalwani |
Tulsi Silawat at hospital with MP Shankar Lalwani |
Minister pour water on SDERF man who was feeling dizzy |
Grieving family members |
A man who came out alive |
Human chain formed to rescue victims | ANANDSHIVRE