Indore: The Tragedy Through LENS

Twins in recuperating in hospital. Their mother died in the tragedy while their brother is missing. The twins are unaware of their biggest loss. |

ExLok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan with minister Tulsi Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani | ANANDSHIVRE

A victim’s family members asks congress leader Digvijay Singh to desist from politics in this hour of tragedy. | ANANDSHIVRE

Divisional Commissioner Pawan Jain, Police commissioner Makrand Deouskar, and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal at site of mishap | ANANDSHIVRE

JCB being used to make way for rescue operation | ANANDSHIVRE

A hole was made in the wall to drain out water from the bawdi | ANANDSHIVRE

Rescue operation underway | ANANDSHIVRE

ANANDSHIVRE

People climb swings in park to get a clear view of the site of mishap | ANANDSHIVRE

Kailash Vijayvargiya arrives at the site of mishap |

Body of victim being taken away |

A minor girl is brought out after being resolved from stepwell |

Child being rescued from stepwell |

The stepwell |

Tulsi Silawat at hospital with MP Shankar Lalwani |

Tulsi Silawat at hospital with MP Shankar Lalwani |

Minister pour water on SDERF man who was feeling dizzy |

Grieving family members |

A man who came out alive |