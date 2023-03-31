 Indore: The Tragedy Through LENS
Indore: The Tragedy Through LENS

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Twins in recuperating in hospital. Their mother died in the tragedy while their brother is missing. The twins are unaware of their biggest loss. |
ExLok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan with minister Tulsi Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani

ExLok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan with minister Tulsi Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani | ANANDSHIVRE

A victim’s family members asks congress leader Digvijay Singh to desist from politics in this hour of tragedy.

A victim’s family members asks congress leader Digvijay Singh to desist from politics in this hour of tragedy. | ANANDSHIVRE

Divisional Commissioner Pawan Jain, Police commissioner Makrand Deouskar, and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal at site of mishap

Divisional Commissioner Pawan Jain, Police commissioner Makrand Deouskar, and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal at site of mishap | ANANDSHIVRE

JCB being used to make way for rescue operation

JCB being used to make way for rescue operation | ANANDSHIVRE

A hole was made in the wall to drain out water from the bawdi

A hole was made in the wall to drain out water from the bawdi | ANANDSHIVRE

Rescue operation underway

Rescue operation underway | ANANDSHIVRE

ANANDSHIVRE

People climb swings in park to get a clear view of the site of mishap

People climb swings in park to get a clear view of the site of mishap | ANANDSHIVRE

Kailash Vijayvargiya arrives at the site of mishap

Kailash Vijayvargiya arrives at the site of mishap |

Body of victim being taken away

Body of victim being taken away |

A minor girl is brought out after being resolved from stepwell

A minor girl is brought out after being resolved from stepwell |

Child being rescued from stepwell

Child being rescued from stepwell |

The stepwell

The stepwell |

Tulsi Silawat at hospital with MP Shankar Lalwani

Tulsi Silawat at hospital with MP Shankar Lalwani |

Tulsi Silawat at hospital with MP Shankar Lalwani

Tulsi Silawat at hospital with MP Shankar Lalwani |

Minister pour water on SDERF man who was feeling dizzy

Minister pour water on SDERF man who was feeling dizzy |

Grieving family members

Grieving family members |

A man who came out alive

A man who came out alive |

Human chain formed to rescue victims

Human chain formed to rescue victims | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore: Wrong engineering led to the tragedy, says Experts
article-image
