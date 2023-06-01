 Indore : Thakur gone, Rachna made incharge exam controller
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore : Thakur gone, Rachna made incharge exam controller

Indore : Thakur gone, Rachna made incharge exam controller

He had resigned as he was sulking over not being given Rs 10,000 grade and official vehicle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain relieved SS Thakur from the charge of exam controller on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the Department of Higher Education accepted his resignation. 

Jain made deputy registrar Rachna Thakur as the incharge exam controller. Nearly one-and-a- half months after he put his papers, DHE had accepted Prof SS Thakur’s resignation a fortnight ago. He had assumed charge of exam controller at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya barely six months before.

He had resigned as he was sulking over not being given Rs 10,000 grade and official vehicle.

Read Also
Indore Sports Update: Garha's Caddy's Cup concludes
article-image
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Narottam Mishra orders probe into headscarf row in Damoh school
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore : Thakur gone, Rachna made incharge exam controller

Indore : Thakur gone, Rachna made incharge exam controller

Indore : Nepal PM to see cleanliness model of Indore

Indore : Nepal PM to see cleanliness model of Indore

Indore : TI mall case ‘involving’ the then CM Digvijaya Singh will be reopened, says Sharma

Indore : TI mall case ‘involving’ the then CM Digvijaya Singh will be reopened, says Sharma

Indore : Yogotsav to be organised in city on Int'l Yoga Day

Indore : Yogotsav to be organised in city on Int'l Yoga Day

CONGRESS ALLEGES: City Master Plan approved to protect vested interests of minister and builders

CONGRESS ALLEGES: City Master Plan approved to protect vested interests of minister and builders