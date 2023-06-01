Indore : Thakur gone, Rachna made incharge exam controller

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain relieved SS Thakur from the charge of exam controller on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the Department of Higher Education accepted his resignation.

Jain made deputy registrar Rachna Thakur as the incharge exam controller. Nearly one-and-a- half months after he put his papers, DHE had accepted Prof SS Thakur’s resignation a fortnight ago. He had assumed charge of exam controller at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya barely six months before.

He had resigned as he was sulking over not being given Rs 10,000 grade and official vehicle.

