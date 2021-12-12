Indore

Anger among traders is growing against the increase in the rate of GST on clothes from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and the mandatory implementation of e-way bill on the transportation of 30 new goods and products.

Traders have decided to launch a movement against these two developments. The outline of the movement will be prepared in the state’s commercial capital.

Two big meetings will be held in Indore for two consecutive days wherein ​an ​outline of state-wide movement will be prepared.

On Monday, 100 business organi​s​ations of the city are meeting under the banner of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce. On Tuesday, MP Textile Traders Federation has also called a meeting in the city.

In this, the textile traders of all the districts in the state will decide the outline of the movement against the increase in the rate of GST on clothes.

The MT Cloth Market Merchant Association had earlier put up hoardings outside shops in protest at the wholesale cloth market.

Three days ago, traders from all the markets around the Rajwada area protested and reached the office of the State Tax Commissioner. They submitted memorandums addressed to the finance ministers of the Central and State governments.

Madhya Pradesh Textile Traders Federation president Hansraj Jain said that for the past several days, textile traders have been opposing​ hike in ​GST ​rates ​and e-way bill in various ways.

Till now, the government has not paid any attention to our demands. We will now start the protest at the state level. Under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Textile Traders Federation, a big meeting will be held in Indore on December 14 against 12 per cent GST and e-way bill.

Shrimant Maharaja Tukoji Rao Cloth Market Merchant Association's secretary Kailash Moongad ​and ​GST Sangharsh Samiti's convener Rajneesh Chordia said that in the meeting, all the textile organi​s​ations of Madhya Pradesh will be united and discuss​ their next agitation strategy.​

Traders from all cities and districts including Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Satna, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Bhopal, Katni, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Ratlam and Khargone will participate in the meeting.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:07 PM IST