e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Tenant booked for molesting landlady

Indore: Tenant booked for molesting landlady

- She had gone to get her flat vacated when her tenant molested her 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old woman was allegedly molested by her tenant in the Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Friday. She had gone to vacate her flat when the accused misbehaved with her and demanded Rs 10 lakh to vacate the flat.

According to Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra, the woman stated in her complaint that accused Ajay misbehaved with her when she reached there to get her flat vacated in the Bijalpur area on Thursday. The accused not only molested her but also tried to remove her clothes. The woman cried for help and the residents came to help her. Later, the woman reached the police station and complained.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had bought the flat a few months ago and given it on rent. The woman wanted to get her flat vacated, but the accused was refusing to vacate it. The police are searching for the accused. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for transporting suspected beef in Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Blame the depression over Arabian Sea for rise in temperature

Indore: Blame the depression over Arabian Sea for rise in temperature

Indore: Experts throw light on how to make a beautiful home

Indore: Experts throw light on how to make a beautiful home

Indore: Five youths caught for creating ruckus on BRTS

Indore: Five youths caught for creating ruckus on BRTS

Indore: Training programme to improve Dial-100 service

Indore: Training programme to improve Dial-100 service

Indore: Five held for betting, Rs 25K, 11 mobiles seized

Indore: Five held for betting, Rs 25K, 11 mobiles seized