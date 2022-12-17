Indore: Tenant booked for molesting landlady

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old woman was allegedly molested by her tenant in the Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Friday. She had gone to vacate her flat when the accused misbehaved with her and demanded Rs 10 lakh to vacate the flat.

According to Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra, the woman stated in her complaint that accused Ajay misbehaved with her when she reached there to get her flat vacated in the Bijalpur area on Thursday. The accused not only molested her but also tried to remove her clothes. The woman cried for help and the residents came to help her. Later, the woman reached the police station and complained.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had bought the flat a few months ago and given it on rent. The woman wanted to get her flat vacated, but the accused was refusing to vacate it. The police are searching for the accused.