Indore: Ten wrongly parked 4-wheelers fined

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police took action against the people who had haphazardly parked their vehicles and were thus obstructing the traffic in the city on Friday. During this action, the officials also seized two vehicles for not paying pending fines.

On the instruction of DCP (traffic management) Mahesh Chand Jain, a team led by inspector Ram Kumar Kori started their drive in Maharani Road, Siyaganj and Patthar Godown Road. During the drive, the police officers fined 10 wrongly parked four-wheelers.

According to the police officer, the vehicles were parked haphazardly due to which the traffic of the road was affected. Two bikes were seized by the police for using fancy number plates. They were fined on the spot. Two four-wheelers were also seized as the drivers didn’t pay the fine.

Another team led by ACP Basant Kaul removed vehicles parked haphazardly on Pardeshipura Road. The vehicle owners were warned to park their vehicles only under the lines marked on the road. The police officer removed the other vehicles from the road and made announcement over loudspeaker urging people to park vehicles properly. The people of the area welcomed the police team for smoothening the traffic of the road.

Fine collected from 10 auto-rickshaw drivers

Another team led by SI PS Nagar started a checking drive at Marimata Square on Friday. During the checking, the police officials found 10 auto-drivers who hadn't paid their pending RLVD challans. The police officers collected the fines from the drivers on the spot.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:55 AM IST