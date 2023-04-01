Indore: Team of 13 doctors performs autopsies for almost 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 13 doctors and three support staff conducted postmortems of the deceased the whole night without stoppage so as to hand over the bodies to their kin as soon as possible.

Superintendent of MY Hospital and HoD of the Forensic Medicine Department Dr PS Thakur led the team which performed 35 autopsies from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

A team of doctors had also visited the Beleshwar Mahadev Temple, where the tragic incident had taken place, to learn about the nature of the incident.

Dr BK Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh Tomar, Dr Tapan Singh Pandro, Dr Sunil Kumar Soni, Dr Anil Lanjewar, Dr Prashant Rajput, Dr Mahendra Sharma, Dr Vishal Babeja, Dr Lokesh Sharma, Dr Sankranti Sahu, Dr Jijit, Dr Suryaprakash, and Dr Amber Joshi with the help of sweepers Vijay, Akash, and Kamal (district hospital) contributed significantly in conducting the postmortem.

"It was one of the biggest calamities in the city as no such accident had taken place in the last many years. I have never seen any such tragedy in my 29 years of career. We tried to conduct the autopsies swiftly so that the family members get the bodies on time," Dr Thakur said.

35 laid to rest, one body in MY Hospital’s mortuary

As many as 35 victims, killed in the stepwell floor collapse tragedy, were laid to rest while the body of Manisha Akash was kept in the mortuary. Her kin are waiting for other family members to come and her last rites would be performed on Saturday.

The last rites of twenty-eight deceased were performed at Regional Park Crematorium, including 11 people of the Patel community, while the last rites of three people were performed at other crematoriums. Three bodies were consigned to flames in nearby districts and a kid was buried in a city crematorium.