Indore: Teachers learn calming techniques in anger-free workshop at Daly College

Indore: Preparing teachers to make schools into ‘Anger Free Zones’ as instructed by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a three-day workshop was organised at Daly College.

During the workshop, teachers were trained to be calmer, while accepting the challenges of their job. The inspiration session motivated teachers to take up the challenge of beating anger.

The first woman mechanic Rekah Gwali and the first woman cab driver Ranjeeta Maal shared their tough experiences of their life and how they succeeded in achieving their desired goals.

Teachers were taught various calming techniques of yoga in the yoga session conducted by Nandini Gupta.

Psychologist Prachi Agarwal discussed Emotional Intelligence and urged teachers to talk to students about emotions. “Self awareness, self management, social awareness and relationship management are your pillars of strength to make school’s anger free,” she said.

Psychiatrist Dr Rahul Mathur explained how to control and make the school anger free.

Socialist Rajendra Bandhu Parmar talked about gender sensitivity. Dr Sandeep Atre insisted on emotional hygiene and timely closure of emotions.

During the workshops, various specialists gave training of various arts to the participants. Shivani Tiwari (Bandhej art), Abdul Hameed (Block Priting), Suresh Dube (Gond Art), Yashasvi (Deco Perj), Harsha Makhija (Gujrati art- leepan) and Ritu Bhadari (soap making) gave the training to all the participants.

The workshop was designed by director of internationalism and staff development Vineeta Bedhotiya.