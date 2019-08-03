Indore: Teachers issued notices for neglecting work

Indore: The education department has issued show cause notice to two teachers for neglecting their duties. Manish Verma, the joint director of school education department, found that two teachers neglected their work in violation of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. In fact, teachers with poor work record are under the radar of school education department.

Swati Netam, posted in government school, Seoni, was issued a show cause notice for failing to teach class IX and X. She was also charged with overlooking instructions of the board for teaching English from bridge booklets. Another show cause notice was issued to Kanilyalal Sadwani, employed in government school Pedmi. He failed to teach primary school students.