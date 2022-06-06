Indore: Taxmen watch ‘Journey of​ ​Indian Rupee​'​ ​​telecast from Delhi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Under the ‘Iconic Week Celebration’, hundreds of officers and staff of Income Tax department, tax consultants and students watched the ‘Interesting Journey of Indian Rupee’. They also watched the address of PM Narendra Modi from New Delhi.
Union ministry of finance and Union ministry of corporate affairs under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organised ‘Iconic Week Celebration' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The live telecast of the programme was made in 75 cities of the country including Indore. In the city, the event took place at ICAI auditorium.
First the video of 'Transforming Lives' was played. Thereafter, Prime Minister addressed the audience present in the meeting hall through webcast. The Hindi video 'Rupee Ka Rochak Safar' (Interesting journey of Indian Rupee) was telecast. PM Modi also launched the integrated national portal of ministry of finance and corporate affairs for all government schemes-‘Jansamarth Portal’ and also told about the convenience and benefits under the scheme.
Satyapal Singh Meena, additional commissioner of Income Tax and nodal officer, Mridula Bajpai, chief commissioner of Income Tax and Shashi Bhushan Prasad, principal commissioner of Income Tax, Anand Jain chairman of CA Indore Branch and Shailendra Solanik, president of Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) were specially present in the event.
