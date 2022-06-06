e-Paper Get App

Indore: Taxmen watch ‘Journey of​ ​Indian Rupee​'​ ​​telecast from Delhi

PM launches ‘Jansamarth Portal’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)


Under the ‘Iconic Week Celebration’, hundreds of officers and staff of Income ​T​ax ​d​epartment, tax consultants and student​s​ watch​ed​ the ‘Interesting Journey of Indian Rupee’. They also watched the address of PM Narendra Modi from New Delhi.

Union ​m​inistry of ​f​inance and Union ​m​inistry of ​c​orporate ​ ​affairs​ under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organised ‘Iconic Week ​C​elebration​'​ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The live telecast of the program​me was made in 75 cities of the country including Indore. In the city, ​the event took place at ICAI ​a​uditorium.

​First the video of 'Transforming​ ​Lives' was played. Thereafter, Prime Minister addressed the​ audience present in the meeting hall through webcast. The Hindi video​ 'Rupee Ka Rochak Safar' (​Interesting ​journey of ​Indian ​Rupee) was telecast​. PM Modi also launched the integrated​ national portal of ​m​inistry of ​f​inance and ​corporate ​a​ffairs for​ all government schemes-‘Jansamarth Portal’ and also told about the convenience and benefits under the scheme.

​​Satyapal Singh Meena, ​a​dditional ​c​ommissioner of Income Tax and ​n​odal​ officer, Mridula Bajpai, chief commissioner of Income Tax and Shashi​ Bhushan Prasad, ​p​rincipal ​commissioner of Income Tax, Anand Jain ​chairman of CA Indore Branch and Shailendra Solanik, ​president of​ Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) were specially present in the​ event. ​

