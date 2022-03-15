Indore: Tamil Nadu youth safely sent home by the police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police sent a youth from Tamil Nadu back home safely with the help of the Government Railway Police on Tuesday. He could not speak Hindi, so the police had to take the help of a translation app to know what he was saying. He reached the city in a truck and the police saw him roaming around the Juni Indore area on Monday night. Later, it transpired that the youth was on his way to meet his relative and he had boarded the truck. During the journey, he had slept off and so reached Indore. The truck driver left him in the city.

Juni Indore police station-in-charge Abhay Nema said the youth was seen roaming around the Loha Mandi area by two policemen. They asked him his name, but he could not reply to them as he could not speak Hindi. The youth was later taken to the police station, where the police took the help of a translation app and translated Hindi into Chennai. The youth said his name was Kali Pandey and that he was 18 years old and a resident of Madurai, in Tamil Nadu. When he told the police he had been hungry for two days, the police provided him with food at the police station.

After gathering more information about the youth, the police took the help of the GRP to send him back to Madurai on a train from Ujjain. He was told to contact the police after reaching home.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:35 PM IST