Indore: Taekwondo trainer gets 5-year jail for molesting minor student

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old taekwondo trainer was given a five-year jail term by the court on Wednesday for molesting his minor student.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the order was passed by 15th additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSO Act) against Virendra Singh Bhadauria (50).

On September 4, 2018, the victim along with her mother submitted an application to Rajendra Nagar police station alleging that she had been going to Taekwondo Winner Martial Art Club on Kesharbagh Road for the past four months. During practice, she developed a lump on her right thigh. One evening, her trainer Virendra called her and took her to his home on Kesharbagh Road and said that he knew how to fix this lump. He asked her to lie down, brought ice cubes and started rubbing it on her thigh. After that, he touched her private parts from above for at least five minutes, and then he threatened her that she should not share it with anyone.

Initially, she did not tell anyone about the incident, but then she shared it with her mother and sister.

20 years imprisonment for raping minor

The court sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. District prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said convict Santosh was sentenced to jail by the special court (POCSO). The accused abducted a 7-year-old girl, raped her and then dropped her home. The victim shared the incident with her family members after which the accused was identified with the help of CCTV cameras.