Indore: Survey to improve traffic management from today

Indore: The city with no space in market areas and disorganised parking spaces do not match the ideals and expectations of smart city.

Keeping this in view, Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited and state government will conduct a survey to improve traffic management from Rajwada to Malharganj area. AiCTSL director Asheesh Singh, mayor Malini Gaur, in a press release, announced on Friday that traffic management survey will be conducted from November 2-20. Seeking support from shopkeepers, a note to this effect was circulated with a request for cooperation and information.

“For building a smart city, one of essential goals is to reduce traffic pressure in old market areas of the city where thousands of people walk in every day,” the note stated. The aim of conducting the survey is to provide better transportation facilities.

“Shop owners, traders, and residents from Rajwada to Malharganj area will be interviewed during the survey to ask about the problems faced in terms of traffic management,” the note added.

Details pertaining to type of vehicle, number of occupants, residential areas, location of vehicle park area, opening and closing time of traders, employees etc will be collected through the survey.

Mayor Malini Gaud said after detailed survey, public transport will be made available at concessional rates by increasing public transport facilities so that traffic pressure can be reduced. The public awareness programme will also be conducted. She said this is being done to facilitate traffic sector and will cover every part of the city.