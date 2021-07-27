Indore: Students find physics easier than maths, chemistry in JEE Main 2021 April session, round 4

Indore:

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) round 4 concluded on Tuesday, and candidates who attempted the entrance reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as ‘moderate’.

As per the candidates, Maths and Chemistry were moderately difficult, while Physics was comparatively easy.

About 2,000 students took the exam, spread over three exam centres.

JEE Main for April session, which was postponed, is being held in July this year. The first examination was held on July 20. The second examination on July 22, the third on July 25 and last round was held on July 27.

There were 3 centres in Indore for holding JEE this year. The three centres are IPS in Rau, iON Digital, Dewas Naka and Orlando Academy.

“The total no of candidates appearing in this attempt is 7,09,519. About 6,000 are attempting the examination from Indore and ab​​out 35,000 in state,” Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor, said. He added that one day gap is deliberately given for proper sanitisation and safety of students.

Student reviews

Sarthak Khatri, a JEE Main aspirant said, "Physics was comparatively easy among all the sections.” He found Maths quite challenging. “The difficulty level of Maths and Chemistry was moderate, the numerical portions in both the sections were lengthy and tricky," he added.

Another candidate Leena Roy said, “It was better than what I had feared, so I am happy. She added that the JEE Main paper was overall balanced with maths portion a bit difficult.

"Both the numerical portions in maths and chemistry were lengthy and tricky. Physics was reviewed to be easy, while difficulty level in other sections was moderate," another aspirant Jaanvi Singh said.

Expert’s take

“The paper was of easy to moderate level. A few good questions were sprinkled here and there in the three subjects,” Atil Arora, JEE mentor, said. He added that a majority opinion was of the view that the physics part was the easiest.

“Whereas chemistry was of easy to moderate levels, mathematics was moderate because of some lengthy calculations involved,” Arora said.

He added that those students who have thoroughly covered the course of 11 and 12 along with sufficient problem solving through a similar type of practice tests will score well in this paper.