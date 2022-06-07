Indore: Students cry foul after release of seat allotment of online counselling

Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

After the release of seat allotment of online counselling for admission in government and private colleges, allegations of foul play have been levelled with many claiming that the merit of students has been bypassed.

Many students did not get allotment despite good marks, while there are some students who got the first preference college despite low marks.The Department of Higher Education released the allotment for the first phase of online counselling for UG on Monday.

In the first allotment, the cut-offs of many colleges went very low. Holkar College, which is the first choice of science stream students across the state, has also been a major drop in cut-offs. In previous years, the cut-off for courses like B.Sc. (PCM) used to be 90 to 92 per cent, which this time has come down to 72.4 per cent. BBA, BA-LLB also so saw about 10 per cent decline in cut-offs this year.

The students participating in the counselling, who were not allotted colleges, reached the colleges and inquired about the cut-offs and came to know that those with lesser marks than them have got seats, while they had been denied the same.

The biggest reason for the low cut-off of the first phase is believed to be the CBSE Class XII Term-2 examination. Actually, due to the delay of this examination, the DHE has given permission to participate in the counselling on the basis of Term-I merit, but most of the students are still preparing for the examination and so they did not participate in the counselling.

Besides, DHR has attached a condition that students would have to get merit approved by their principals which most of them failed to obtain leading to MPBSE students getting an advantage over CBSE students.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the department also released the allotment for the first phase of PG courses. In the first phase, 63,059 did the registration and 51,923 got the verification done. Of these, 43,928 have been allotted colleges.



