Indore: Stress on eye exercises, outdoor games for better vision

Indore: Cases of myopia has been increasing in children and youngsters as they spend less time outdoors and are getting addicted to the smartphones, tablets and computers, said Bangalore’s optometrist Paul Mukherjee.

Addressing the two-day National Vision Expert conference ‘Drishti Manthan’ on Sunday, Dr Mukherjee said, “If no action is taken by the parents from the excessive use of computers, mobiles and televisions, all children will have to wear thick glasses of minus numbers by 2050.”

Drishti Manthan was organised in collaboration with Indore Divisional Optometry Welfare Association and Optometry Council of India to discuss about measures and management for prevention of increasing number of spectacles in children, advance contact lenses and other techniques in vision correction.

Nagpur’s optometrist Yashwant Saoji said that optometrists should learn the latest technology and measures to benefit the public. Apart from providing glasses, we should also take initiatives to make people aware of the vision defects and ways to prevent them.

He further said, “People are aware of their health as they go to gym but no one performs eye exercises and pay attention to eyes health. People should not use mobile phone or digital gadgets just before sleeping as it affects your sleep. Also, apart from school time children should play outdoor games for 90 minutes daily to prevent eye problems.”

The poster of 'Optometrist Drishti Suraksha ki Sajag Prahari' was also released by the Indore Divisional Optometry Welfare Association at this conference.