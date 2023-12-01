Indore: Steel Girders Ready For Installation Over Indore-Dewas Rail Line Near MR 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three steel girders that would be used for the portion of the Metro train bridge being constructed over the Indore-Dewas rail line have reached the vacant land near MR 10 bridge.

Now, the Metro authorities have sought permission from the railways to install the girders and it is expected that they would receive the permission in December or in January.

The width of these girders is approximately 45 metres and the height is 9 metres. Nowadays, only steel girders can be installed over railway lines. Earlier, the Metro authorities were planning to install RCC girders. The design of the steel girders has been approved by the railways. The girder would be placed on the pillars built on both sides of the railway line with the help of big cranes.

To install the girder, MPMRCL will ask for time slots (known as blocks) from the Ratlam railway division. The Metro authorities would likely be given slots in the night when movement of trains is less. Train movements would be stopped during these blocks.

After MR 10 bridge, steel girders will also placed on the Indore-Fatehabad-Ratlam rail line passing under the Super Corridor Rail overbridge. According to information, process of getting the design drawing of the girders approved by the railways is ongoing.