Indore: State’s first Bone Bank soon at the MGM Medical College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College is all ready to come up with the state’s first Bone Bank as it is expecting to get the permission to do so soon. According to dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, they have completed the preparations and even the inspection by the appropriate authorities for starting this bank. “We’re developing the Bone Bank at the microbiology and pathology departments of the medical college. We have all the required equipment for developing the bank and, as the inspection has been done, we believe we’ll get the permission very soon,” Dr Dixit said.

Meanwhile, head of the orthopaedic department Dr Anand Ajmera said, “We’ve applied to the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) for starting the state’s first Bone Bank at MGM Medical College. A team of experts from different institutions in various states have inspected the facilities and we’ll get the permission soon.”

Explaining about the bank’s importance, Dr Ajmera said it would be helpful in providing the required bones for filling gaps after removal in cancer and tumour patients, or in revision joint replacement cases.

“Bones will be preserved in the freezer at -80° Celsius temperature and these would be used only after six months. The removed bones of patients who go through various surgeries will be preserved in the first phase and cadaveric bones will be preserved in the second phase. Assistant professor Dr Sourabh Jain is working as nodal officer of the project,” Dr Ajmera added.

