Indore Sports Update: Lalbhadur Shastri Club wins football title; Four make it to the Golden Trophy badminton tourney

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lalbhadur Shastri Club defeated SAF Club in the shoot-out to win the Open Indore International Football Championship on Wednesday.

Before the match, Director of the College, Akshanshu Tiwari, Dr Vikas Jain and principal Dr Priya Trivedi got acquainted with the players. Both the teams scored three goals each till regulation time and the match was also tied in the extra time. Mithilesh Dave of Lal Bahadur Shastri Club scored two goals while Tushar scored one. Similarly, Mahendra Singh Pawan and Shekhar scored goals for SAF Club. To get the result, a shootout was taken up in which Lal Bahadur Shastri's goalkeeper Mahendra Mavi showed brilliance for his team. Best player of the tournament award was given to Kushal Sharma of the SAF, while the best defender was given to Tushar Panchal of Lal Bahadur Shastri Club. Best Striker award was given to Aniket Karade of Indore Sports Academy, said Rahul Chitre, sports officer of the college.

Golden Trophy badminton tourney: Siddhant, Divyansh , Kanika, Mihika in main round

Siddhant Bhavya Purohit, Divyansh Chauhan, Shaurya Verma, Jai ​​Soni, Kanika Jat and Mihika Jagdale won their respective matches and entered into main round of the Golden trophy badminton tournament on Wednesday.

The referees for the main round will be Sneh Dhanodkar (Indore) P Jaipal (Match controller Indore), Eugene Kantaria and Vikas Soni (Indore). During the matches, District Education Officer Mangalesh Kumar Vyas got acquainted with players and referees. On this occasion, Anil Chaughule , principal Dr Reena Khurana and School Director Gopal Agarwal were also present.

The results are as follows:

Boys category: U-13-Nella Faiz Ansari beat Haraya Arna Batra 15-13,15-6, Kavi Sharma beat Haraya Aarav Singh Bagga 15-8 ,15-8.

Girls category: U-13- Vandhi Choudhary beat Haraya Tamanna Singh15-5,15-6, Nitya Jadon beat Haraya Tanishka Patel15-9, 15-3. Boys category u-15- Jasraj Singh Saluja beat Haraya Ansh Patidar 15-11 15-11. Girls category u-15- Nikita Goswami beat Haraya Aarohi Shukla15-9, 10-15, 15-10 .Mixed doubles u- 15- Avadh Billore- Mahi Pawar beat Haraya Partha Bhatt -Vidhi Deshwali15-11, 15-3, Atharv Rawat-Kriti Tiwari beat Haraya Aryan Sharma-Ishita Arya15-9,15-7.

