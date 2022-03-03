Indore Sports Update: Indore division wins state-level inter-divisional men's chess competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A state-level inter divisional men's chess competition was organized by Government Holkar Science College under the aegis of Higher Education Department on Wednesdat. Eight divisions Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Sagar participated in it.

Beating all the teams, Indore division bagged the winners’ trophy. The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Vice Chancellor of DAVV Prof Renu jain. Prof Ashok Sharma and Registrar Anil Sharma were also present as special guests.

Additional Director and Principal Dr Suresh Silawat presided over the function. Vice Chancellor Renu Jain handed over the running trophy in the memory of Satish Jain, to the winners. It will be used every year in the state-level competition.

Along with this, she also honored the team with cash prize. Prof GD Gupta Vice Principal, Prof RC Dixit, Prof Indu Tiwari, Prof Angurbala, Prof Poonam Bhatnagar, Prof Seemavati Sisodia, Prof Vipul Kirti and Prof Vivek Raich were present. The programme was conducted by organizing secretary and sports officer Dr Anupam Sharma.

‘A’ grade MPCA 2-day cricket tourney

IDCA will organize ‘A’ grade two-day cricket tournament of the MPCA this month. Secretary Devashish Nilose said that the draw of lots of the competition will be held at the IDCA office on March 4, at 5PM.

Karan, Mihir in DAVV taekwondo team

Inter-college taekwondo men's competition, organized by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore, was held in Khandwa in which players from Khandwa, Pandhana, Jhabua, Dhar and Mhow participated. In the competition, Karan Saxena of Indore Taekwondo Club secured the first position in (54) kg category while Mihir Singhade won in (58) kg category. Vikas Simraiya, coach, said that both the players will represent the DAVV in all-India university taekwondo men's competition to be held from March 21 to 24. Indore Taekwondo Development Association President Prashant Mahant and office-bearers congratulated the winners.

Photo- Imran Latif – Spectacular century; Jai Girnari Club in final

In the second semi-final of Hira Singh Chauhan Memorial ‘A’ grade one-day cricket tournament, organized by Indore Sports, Jai Girnari Club beat CCI by 75 runs to enter the final. At ITI Ground, Jai Girnari Club, batting first scored a mammoth total of 325 runs losing 6 wickets in 50 overs. Imran Latif’s spectacular century (109 runs), Shreyansh Sharma 42 andSachin Jangid’s 41 runs were the attractions of the match. For CCI, Labhansh Jaiswal took 3 wickets. Chasing the target, the entire team of CCI was all out for 250 runs in 46 overs. Lareb Ali made 51 and PiyushTiwari scored 47 runs. For the winning team, Kapil Yadav and Balkishan Patidar took 3 wickets each while Praveen Rathore took two wickets.

During the match, Hira Nagar police in-charge Satish Patel introduced the players. Guests were welcomed by Raju Singh Chouhan, Ishwar Chaudhary, Basant Jadhav, Deepak Upadhyay and Tarun Jain.

Cricket match of physically challenged teams held

A great competition was witnessed when handicapped teams played cricket match at Nehru Stadium in Vidhayak cricket trophy on Wednesday night.

MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was present in the programme, was introduced to the players and the match started with grand fireworks.

MLA Ramesh Mendola, Neeraj Yagnik and Kalpesh Vijayvargiya were present as guests in the match. Prem Vijayvargiya and Kushabhau Thackeray Mandal Yuva Morcha welcomed the guests. The first match played between Indore Lions Wheelchair Team and Indore King Wheelchair Team. In the match, Indore Lions batting first set a target of 93 runs. Indore Kings team could only score 63 runs in 6 overs. Indore Lions Wheelchair Team was declared winner by 31 runs. Ajay was adjudged Man of the Match. Before the match, the National anthem was sung by the organizing committee and the players. A march past was taken out, during which grand fireworks continued with rousing music. After the end of the match, MLA Vijayvargiya and the guests congratulated the winning and the runner up team by giving trophy and cash prizes. During this, Vijayvargiya also danced with the enthusiastically winning team.

