MP Mews: Man Gets 12 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Smuggling Poppy Husk In Mandsaur | AI-Generated

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): An Additional Special Judge (NDPS) awarded 12 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for smuggling poppy husk, in Mandsaur on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on him.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Subhash Saran (35), a resident of Kherajgon ki Dhani Nokhra Charanan, under Bhojasar police station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

According to Prosecution Media In-charge and assistant district prosecution officer Balram Solanki, the case dates back to October 17, 2020. Sub-Inspector Mohammad Rauf Khan of the Narcotics Cell in Neemuch received a tip-off about poppy husk being smuggled in a car travelling from Piplia Mandi towards Jodhpur.

The police team intercepted the vehicle near Khatyakhedi village.

The driver attempted to flee but crashed the car into a bridge and was apprehended on the spot. During a search, police recovered 1.90 kilograms of poppy husk. The contraband and vehicle were seized and a case was registered under the NDPS Act.