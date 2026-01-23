 MP Mews: Man Gets 12 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Smuggling Poppy Husk In Mandsaur
According to Prosecution Media In-charge and assistant district prosecution officer Balram Solanki, the case dates back to October 17, 2020. Sub-Inspector Mohammad Rauf Khan of the Narcotics Cell in Neemuch received a tip-off about poppy husk being smuggled in a car travelling from Piplia Mandi towards Jodhpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
MP Mews: Man Gets 12 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Smuggling Poppy Husk In Mandsaur | AI-Generated

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): An Additional Special Judge (NDPS) awarded 12 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for smuggling poppy husk, in Mandsaur on Thursday. 

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on him.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Subhash Saran (35), a resident of Kherajgon ki Dhani Nokhra Charanan, under Bhojasar police station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Indore News: Crime Branch Arrests 4th Accused In Online Cheating Of ₹60 Lakh; Three Of His...
article-image

The police team intercepted the vehicle near Khatyakhedi village.

The driver attempted to flee but crashed the car into a bridge and was apprehended on the spot. During a search, police recovered 1.90 kilograms of poppy husk. The contraband and vehicle were seized and a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

