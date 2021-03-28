Indore sports update: Denim Yadav wins international tennis U-18 tournament

Madhukar Soman receives Nishkam Karmyogi award

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association felicitated and honoured Madhukar Soman by conferring upon him the first’ Nishkam Karmyogi award’ in recognition of his spirit, commitment, and selflessness to serve the game of cricket, overcoming challenges with effective, resourceful, and consistent approach in support of cricket by performing thankless jobs just to ensure that cricketers and cricket receive the deserving service and support for better future.

While presenting the award, Abhilash Khandekar (President, MPCA) mentioned in brief the diligence, foresightedness, and industrious work by. Soman as a dedicated coach for sports - particularly for the women's cricket of 1970's and later when he coached at the Happy Wanderers Club for many years in 70's and 80's. The award includes a silver plaque of appreciation and Rs. 1, 11,111.

The family of Soman announced that the cash reward will be donated, utilised for sports and sportspersons – after deciding the modalities with MPCA. Vote of thanks was delivered by Sanjeev Rao, Hon. Secretary of MPCA. He expressed that Soman's journey is a true inspiration for the administrators of sports, and that sports sector in India requires such individuals who can support and contribute for the future generations of sportsmen and sports.

Raman Singh Saluja (Vice President, MPCA) extended welcome address while Pawan Jain (Hon. Treasurer, MPCA) compered the event.