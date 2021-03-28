Indore sports update: Denim Yadav wins international tennis U-18 tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Denim Yadav of Indore has won the singles title of the ITF under 18 International Tennis Tournament being played in Madurai recently. Coach Sajid Lodhi said that in the singles final, Denim Yadav defeated Yuvan Nandan 6-3, 5-7,6-1, in the match which lasted two and a half hours.
In the doubles, the pair of Denim- Wah Yuvan had to settle for runners-upafter losing match by 7-5, 5-7 10-8. for the success, Secretary of All India Tennis Association. Anil Dhupar, BS Chhabra, Anil Mahajan and Arjun Dhupar congratulated Danim for his achievement.
Softball: Madhya Pradesh wins bronze in both categories
In the 42nd Senior National Men's and Women's Softball Championships held at Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Madhya Pradesh earned a bronze medal in both categories. In the men's competition, Madhya Pradesh defeated Manipur 10-0, Odisha 4-2, Jammu and Kashmir 10-0, Delhi 10-2, Indian Oil Corporation 15-0, Punjab 10-0 and placed third in the national championship. In the women's competition, Madhya Pradesh got the third position by defeating Uttar Pradesh 8-0, Karnataka 10-0, Andhra Pradesh 2-0, Rajasthan 9-2, Chhattisgarh 10-0.
In this competition, In the mens category, Vinayak Yadav, Lakshya Panwar, Rudresh Thakur and in the women's category Devika Chaudhary, Jyoti Parkhe and Sonali Bisht performed well. On this occasion, President of Madhya Pradesh Softball Association Ramesh Mendola, Rajkumar Sehgal, Shrikant Thorat, Pradeep Narulkar, Sameer Gupte, Chandrakant Sangole, Rakesh Mishra, Savita Parkhe, Subodh Chaurasia, Vikrant Akhare, Jitendra Shrivastava, Naveen Gaur and Ekta Tiwari, congratulated winning teams.
Madhukar Soman receives Nishkam Karmyogi award
The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association felicitated and honoured Madhukar Soman by conferring upon him the first’ Nishkam Karmyogi award’ in recognition of his spirit, commitment, and selflessness to serve the game of cricket, overcoming challenges with effective, resourceful, and consistent approach in support of cricket by performing thankless jobs just to ensure that cricketers and cricket receive the deserving service and support for better future.
While presenting the award, Abhilash Khandekar (President, MPCA) mentioned in brief the diligence, foresightedness, and industrious work by. Soman as a dedicated coach for sports - particularly for the women's cricket of 1970's and later when he coached at the Happy Wanderers Club for many years in 70's and 80's. The award includes a silver plaque of appreciation and Rs. 1, 11,111.
The family of Soman announced that the cash reward will be donated, utilised for sports and sportspersons – after deciding the modalities with MPCA. Vote of thanks was delivered by Sanjeev Rao, Hon. Secretary of MPCA. He expressed that Soman's journey is a true inspiration for the administrators of sports, and that sports sector in India requires such individuals who can support and contribute for the future generations of sportsmen and sports.
Raman Singh Saluja (Vice President, MPCA) extended welcome address while Pawan Jain (Hon. Treasurer, MPCA) compered the event.