Indore sports update: Aqsa Khan, Ram Raj of Prakash Club in MP team; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aqsa Khan and Ram Raj, talented players of Prakash Club, have been selected in the sub-junior women's hockey team of MP. The MP team was announced by Lok Bahadur.

Devkinandan Silawat, working president of Hockey Indore Association said that Aqsa and Ram Raj have been selected for their performance during trials held in Jabalpur. The MP team will present in the national event to be held in Goa from May 4 to 15.

PIC HOCKEY

Dr Achal Silawat Memorial 7-side night hockey tournament; Forward players show skill over defenders

Strong performance of forward players attracted the attention of fans in Dr Achal Silawat Memorial 7-side night hockey tournament played here on Saturday night. Hockey Unit Indore and RR Sports Institute clashed in the first match of the competition organized at Mini Sports Complex located in the Residency area. In this, the players of RR Sports Institute dominated and won a one-sided victory with a difference of 6-2 goals.In the second match, Abhi Foundation beat Prakash Club 2-1.Hockey Unit Indore and Abhi Foundation clashed in the third match. In this match, forward players dominated and defenders had been struggling to stop the ball. Abhi Foundation won this match 7-4. In the fourth and final match of the day, RR Sports Institute defeated host Prakash Club by a margin of 4-2.Ajay Singh Goyal of A-Seven Group, Ashish Tiwari, Director, Lord's International School, Sridhant Joshi of Kautilya Academy and educationist Sunil Tiwari encouraged the players during the matches.

Adnan Khilji of Tahir Hockey Centre selected in MP team

Adnan Khilji of Tahir Hockey Training Center Indore has been selected in Hockey Madhya Pradesh's Sub-Junior National Team.Kishore Shukla,Secretary of Indore Hockey Association, informed that Madhya Pradesh team will participate in the 13th sub-junior boys Hockey Championship organized by Hockey India from 4 to 15 May held at Goa.. Adnan's coach is Mohammed Yakub Ansari.

Bikers participate in ride for 'save soil campaign'

Indore Bulleteers along with Isha Foundation took part in an awareness ride on Sunday. The main objective of the group was to create awareness among people to save soil.Under this almost 70 bikers from Indore visited Shankar Hills situated in Dewas. The group members also planted trees.The ride was led by Divyaraj, Mayur and Naayag. Except from Indore riders, 70 riders from Mhow Riders Club and Prakash Motors Club Ujjain also participated in this awareness campaign.

Indore Colts Cricket Club's summer camp from today

Indore Colts President Chandurao Shinde and Secretary Amardeepsinh Pathania said that the summer cricket camp of Indore Colts Cricket Club will be started at Atal Behari Vajpayee Government College of Arts and Commerce Ground from May2. The training will be given to the children in the age group of 8 to 20 years. In the camp, all the trainees will be made aware of the rules and the nuances of cricket. Former Ranji Trophy player Kirti Patel and Rajesh Kanojia wiill train the participants. Interested players can contact Akash Rathore between from 7 to 9 am in morning and from 4 to 6 pm in evening for their participation.

Shooters, officers participate in blood donation camp

Under the "Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav," in the joint aegis of Central School of Weapon & Tactics BSF Indore, Vipra Foundation, Indore and MYH Medical College Indore, with the slogan "Blood donation life donation" a camp was organized in the hospital of the Institute under the leadership of Ashok Kumar Yadav, Inspector General CSWT.

In the camp, all the employees of the institute along with shooters and officials participated enthusiastically and donated 65 units of blood. The importance of blood donation was shared by the civil doctors with Dr Gaurav Gupta, Second Commanding Officer (Chief Medical Officer) of the institute.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:49 AM IST