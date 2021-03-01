Indore sports update: Adiya-Jeevan, Pramod-Anil pair win titles in 21st Malhar league badminton event

Aditya Maheshwari and Jeevan Tarlekar won the men's doubles and Anil Bargal and Dr Pramod Neema won the 60+ men's doubles title in the 21st Malhar league badminton event at Malhar Krida Mandal, Usha Nagar held recently. Aditya and Jeevan defeated Nitin Neema and Samagra Jain 25-23,21-2 in the final, Anil and Pramod defeated RS Goyal and Shirish Matkar 23–21,19–21,21–26.
In table tennis, Mayur Katke defeated Navin Natu 3-1 in the youth section and Ajesh Bafna defeated Vibhuti Sharma 3-1 in the elderly final, Kshatriya Dhangar Seva Sangh president Harish Bargal, Amit Holkar, Vijay Nachan distributed the prizes, On this occasion, secretary Sanjay Kad, Anil Bargal, Suresh Bhand, Gunwant Holkar, Rajendra Sharma and Jitendra Bhandia were present.
Badminton tourney: Mantra Soneja, Pranika, Gauri in the final
Mantra Sonja, Adityam Joshi, Pranika Holkar reached into finals of two category, while Gauri Chitte entered into 3 categories final .Apart from this, Anuj Kale, Prajjawal Malakar, Sanika Jagdale, Naivedya Tonde, Ojiswini Dubey also reached the final of the Indore district sub junior and junior ranking badminton tournament being played at Indore Badminton Club on Sunday. The final and prize distribution will be held on March 1.
Hockey Indore beat Hockey Seoni 3-2
Hockey Indore team defeated Hockey Sevoni team by 3-2 in the Senior state women's hockey championship being played at Damoh on Sunday. Both teams performed well.Indore team was leading at half time 2-0. After half time, Seoni scored two goals. For the winning team, Soni Sahu, Pooja Kushwaha and Aditi Kasera scored one goal each.
Indore win handball championship
In the 11th state-level sub-junior boys handball championship, organised by Madhya Pradesh Handball Association, Indore defeated Jhabua 9-3. Earlier, in the semi-finals, Indore beat Umaria 14–7 and Jhabua defeated Ratlam 24–14 to qualify for the finals. The prize distribution function was held in the presence of Olympian Pappu Yadav and Jayesh Acharya .Vikram AwardeeOmprakash Khatri, Rajeev Shrivastava and Rajesh Kanoongo were specially present on the occasion. The guests were welcomed by Mukesh Rathore, Manish Bundela, Sunil Yadav, Govind Shinde. and Karan Chaudhary. The programme was conducted by Vikas Pandey.
Maharishi Valmiki Gold Cup prize district-level football tourney from today
A prize money Valmiki Gold Cup district-level football tournament is going to be played here at Nehru Stadium from March 1. Competition convenor Karan Bhagat and Alankar Raikwar said that a total of 32 teams from Mhow and Indore registered with Indore District Football Association have been invited to participate in the competition. The winners will get Rs 11,000 while the runners-up team will take Rs 7,000 as well as players from the best performing teams during the tournament will also be awarded with attractive prizes.
Indore win double title
Indore won double title of the Dr Prakash Khate Memorial 35th senior state women's and men's softball competition played here at Chimanbag ground on Sunday. In the women’s final, Indore defeated Dewas 8-0 while in men’s final Indore defeated Shajapur 10-0. Gwalior secured the third place in the men's category and Bhopal in the women.The winners were awarded in the hospitality of Jyotsna Kharate, Rajni Nair, Snehal Kharate, Rajesh Kanoongo and Anil Dave.
The guests were welcomed by Sameer Gupte, Rajkumar Sehgal, Srikanth Thorat, Rakesh Mishra, Savita Parkhe, Subodh Chaurasia, Seema Kashyap, Praveen Dave, Rahul Thakur and Naveen Gaur. The programme was conducted by Pradeep Narulkar and the gratitude was proposed by Vikrant Akhare.Competition convenor Rakesh Mishra said that on the basis of this competition, selection of the M.P team will be held . The teams will participate in the upcoming tournament in Bharatpur (Rajasthan).