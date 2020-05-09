Indore: Speeding car kills 2 farmers

A recklessly driven Hyundai Venue hit two farmers in Khudel area on Friday noon. One farmer died on-the-spot while the other succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The driver managed to flee leaving his car at the spot. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and started a search for the errant driver.

The incident took place in Dudhiya village around 2 pm. The deceased identified as Rajesh Kharol (30) and Omkar (50), were residents of near New RTO on Palda Naka Road. They were on a bike when the car coming from opposite direction hit them.

Investigating officer HC Dashrath Singh from Khudel police station said Rajesh and Omkar had gone to visit their farms in Double Chowki area on Nemawar Road on Friday morning. On their way back, the speeding car hit their bike near Power House in Dudhiya.

The driver was heading for Khudel from Indore. However, the police are taking more information from Dudhiya villagers.

HC Dhashrath said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigation is on.

Ambulance staff returned cash, silver chain

An 108 Ambulance reached the spot to take the injured to the hospital. Dr Dinkar Bhade and Pilot Tekchand Yavav took the injured to MY hospital. Meanwhile, they found Rs 10,820 and a silver chain from the possession of the injured person and returned the items to the kin of the injured.