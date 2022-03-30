Indore: Speed governor not connected during the incident, say police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the investigation of the school bus accident, the police found that the speed governor was not connected in the bus during the incident so the exact speed limit could not be measured. The police found that the brakes of the bus were also not found functioning well due to which the driver could not control the bus and killed a man and his two children in the Gandhi Nagar area.

On Tuesday, the school bus of Kids College hit a scooter in Gandhi Nagar and killed Laxman of Pithampur, his daughter, Kajal, and son, Vipin, while they were returning home after the treatment of the girl.

ACP (Gandhi Nagar) Soumya Jain said that, in a mechanical test, it was found that the speed governor was not connected in the bus. It was only found kept in the bus and not connected. The mechanical test also revealed that the brakes of the bus were not functioning well due to which the driver could not control the bus, the ACP added.

The errant driver, Shubham, was produced in court from where he was sent to police remand for two days. The police have also issued a notice to the school management and further investigations are underway in the case.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:16 PM IST