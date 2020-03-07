Indore: Snakes, dogs troubling residents of Mansarovar Nagar

Indore: A man’s house is where he is supposed to feel safe and be at peace, but if venomous snakes are lurking in your garden and pathways and street dogs are regularly creating a ruckus outside your house, one can neither feel safe or be at peace.

Residents of Mansarovar Colony, Veena Nagar and Scheme No 94 AB and nearby areas are grappling with such problems regularly. The spotting of two poisonous snakes recently in the area has reinforced fear among the residents that a mishap is waiting to happen.

Sunil Mishra of Scheme No 94 AB said, “Before IDA launched the scheme, it was farmland and there were rats and snakes in large numbers and some of them are still present in the area. Nothing was done to remove the snakes while the area was being developed.”

Aditya Jain resident Mahalaxmi Nagar said that last monsoon he had seen snakelets near a park in the area. He said, “it was raining heavily that day. I had returned from my coaching class and was parking my scooter when I saw two snakelets in the mud. At first, I thought they were earthworms but when I looked closely I identified them.”

Dr Sanjay Jain, Mansarovar Colony said “more than snakes we are harassed by dogs because they keep scaring commuters and also bark at our guests. They also run behind cars and many times come in the way. I have never seen a snake but earlier there was a problem.”

Mahendra Patidar, Mansarovar Colony said, “snakes are not present in our street because all the vacant plots in my area are now under construction.”

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Scheme No 94, said that recently a 7-ft black cobra was seen at a construction site in the area. Fortunately, no one was bitten. Recently, Russell’s Viper was found inside a water tank of an under-construction house. In both the cases, the zoo authorities caught the snakes, Suresh added.

“A couple of months back, I saw a large snake crossing the road at night and I was on a two-wheeler that time. Weeds are growing on a plot in front of my house due to which snakes come inside my house, especially in the garden. There have been no reports of snake bites, but they can be seen during summer and monsoons. Also, there are many rats in our area due to which snakes get attracted and even enter our premises. As the vacant plots in the area are getting constructed, the problem of snakes and rats is going away but the menace of dogs remains.”

- Sanjay Varma, President Mansarovar Colony